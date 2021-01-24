Vaccine roll-out in BD on Jan 27



Bangladesh is set to launch its coronavirus vaccination campaign by inoculating a nurse at the Kurmitola General Hospital on January 27.







Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to launch the vaccination drive virtually, Health Secretary Abdul Mannan said on Saturday.





The following day, five hospitals in Dhaka will begin the inoculation process while the nationwide vaccination program will kick off on February 8, according to the secretary.



Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Kurmitola General Hospital, Mugda General Hospital, Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University will administer the initial vaccine shots in the capital on January 28.





The decision to launch the vaccination drive was finalized following the arrival of two million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines produced by Serum Institute of India on Thursday, which were given as a gift by India.





Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami handed over the vaccine to Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Health Minister Zahid Maleque at a ceremony at state guesthouse Padma.







