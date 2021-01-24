'BNP humiliates nation by complaining to foreigners'



Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said BNP has tarnished image of the country by verbally complaining to foreign embassies.





He was addressing a regular briefing from his official residence in the city on Saturday.





Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "BNP itself believes in conspiracy-theories and gets smell of these things in all cases as BNP is the follower of it (conspiracy-theory)." The minister said that the unnatural death of the BNP had happened on that day when they gave a statement to foreign powers, seeking moral support to chance the government instead of going to the people of the country.





He said those who wanted to see Prime Minister (PM) Sheikh Hasina defeated amid the global crisis due to Covid-19 pandemic, are defeated now.





Quader said that history will remember the daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, PM Sheikh Hasina as a victorious hero because this brave leader has faced all the challenges during the coronavirus crisis and tackled those problems perfectly.





