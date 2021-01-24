Shelters for all in Mujib Borsho: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually distributes homes to 66,189 families alongside rehabilitating 3,715 others in the barracks under the Ashrayan-2 Project from her official residence Ganabhaban on Saturday. -PID



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asserted that her government will manage shelters for all marking the Mujib Borsho.





She was distributing homes to 66,189 families on Saturday under the Ashrayan-2 Project from his official residence- Ganabhaban through video conference.







The premier said, "We have set a target in the Mujib Borsho that not a single person will remain without home. I will somehow manage an address for everyone.''





She directed all concerned particularly the local administrations to hand over the ownerships of those houses to the beneficiaries. Under the Ashrayan-2 Project, as many as 3,715 others were rehabilitated.





The head of the government went on to say, ''A total of 320,000 families had earlier been given homes while work on building one lakh more houses for the landless and homeless will start soon.''





"Today, it is the largest festival. There is no such big festival like giving homes to landless and homeless people on such a large scale," added the premier.





Sheikh Hasina said the souls of her father and her mother and lakhs of martyrs who made supreme sacrifice for the country's Liberation War will rest in peace as such a huge number of people have got their own homes. The premier said her government has been tirelessly working to ensure improved live for cross-section of the people in the society such as dalits, horijons, transgender, tea workers and others.





She added that they have also rehabilitated the climate refugees with giving homes at Khuruskul in Cox's Bazar while 100 more buildings are being built for them. The head o the government criticized the BNP-Jamaat government for stopping the housing projects taken by the Awami League government in 1997 to rehabilitate the landless and homeless people.





Ziaur Rahman had also stopped the rehabilitation of the people under the "Guchchho Gram" project taken by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman immediately after his (Bangabandhu's) assassination along with most of his family members, she said.





Terming the five-year tenure of Khaleda Zia's government and the caretaker government from 2001 to 2008 as a black chapter for Bangladesh, she said the terrorism and militancy were raised at that time.





Coming to government in 2009 after voted to power, the premier said they had again initiated the Ashrayan Project to rehabilitate the landless and homeless people as her only target was to bring smiles on the faces of the countrymen as Bangabandhu wanted to change the lot the people with giving them improved lives for which he struggled for 24 years.







The government has built 66,189 houses at a cost of Taka 1,168 crore for homeless people on the occasion of the Mujib Borsho. Each of the houses is having two rooms, one corridor and one latrine alongside connection of electricity and water.





People of those houses will be given necessary training to ensure their earnings and after completion of the training they will get a loan from the government.







The Ashrayan Project has prepared a list of 885,622 families in 2020, including 293,361 landless and homeless families, and 592,261 families having 1-10 decimal land but no housing facility.





Leave Your Comments