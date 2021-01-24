Two teenage boys killed in Bandarban elephant attack





Two teenage boys were killed in a wild elephant attack at Alikadam upazila in Bandarban on Saturday midnight.





The deceased were identified as Mansur Alam, 17, and Humayun Kabir, 14, residents of Member Para in the upazila.





Abul kalam, chairman of Alikadam upazila said that a herd of wild elephants ransacked croplands and several houses in the area.





One died on the spot after being attacked by a wild elephant while the other injured boy died on the way to the hospital in critical condition, said the OC.





Later, the locals chased the elephants with fire and sticks.





On information, police recovered the bodies and sent those to local hospital morgue.









