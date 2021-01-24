Regular classes for 10th, 12th graders









Education Minister Dipu Moni has said schools will hold regular classes for students of grades 10 and 12 when educational institutions reopen after a prolonged shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.





Meanwhile, students of other grades will be required to attend one class a week at their institutions.





Considering the large number of students, it will not be possible to maintain social distancing norms if all of them returned to school at the same time, the minister said on Sunday. Therefore, arrangements will be made to conduct classes on alternate days.





The government on Jan 23 instructed secondary level educational institutions to prepare for reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.









All the educational institutions have been closed since mid-March 2020 due to the outbreak. The government has extended the shutdown of schools a number of times until Jan 30.





Dipu had earlier indicated that the schools and other educational institutions could reopen in February.





"We have asked the heads of educational institutions to prepare. We will announce the reopening date after consulting with the National Advisory Committee.”





