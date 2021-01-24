‘Press club, newsmen important parts of govt’

Press club and journalists are important parts of the government, said Chattogram Divisional Commissioner ABM Azad NDC.







He came up with the remark while talking to office-bearers of Brahamanbaria Press Club at Circuit House in Brahmanbaria town on Friday evening.







ABM Azad said, “In an age of free information, the press community presents the real picture of all welfare activities of the government before people. Newsmen plays unique role in making a bridge between the government and people.”







Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hayat Ud Dowla Khan was also present on the occasion.







Diary and calendar of the New Year published by the press club were handed over to the divisional commissioner as gift.







Led by Press Club President Reaz Uddin Jami and General Secretary Jabed Rahim Bijon, the team included Senior Vice President Pijush Kanti Acharya, Vice President Ibrahim Khan Sadat, Joint General Secretary Syed Riaz Ahmed Apu, Office Secretary Shahjahan Shaju, Library and Sports Secretary HM Siraj, Cultural and Information Technlogy Affairs Secretary Mojibur Rahman and Executive Member Monir Hossain.

