Can Biden free America from Trumpism?

Trump is now history. When someone leaves office people become saddened and sometimes shed tears for him. But in case of Trump though he was a mighty president of a mighty country, nobody felt sad for him or shed tears but were joyous. Not only American people but the world populace breathed a sigh of relief. On Trump's leaving White House an American columnist wrote "When he came nobody welcomed him, when he goes nobody will shed tears for him". Trump never faced a truth but in his farewell address as President he said, "My administration came to power with a purpose, we fulfilled that purpose. We will come back but in a different form". This is a true confession. Trump not only divided America but sowed the seed of hatred against each other in the minds of the white and black community in America. The basis of the unity of this country was liberal democracy. The decay of this democracy started from Truman presidency and the final nail on the coffin of that democracy was put by Trump. So he can boast that his purpose to become the President of America was fulfilled.





In 19th century British capitalism and Westminster democracy dominated almost the whole world. In the middle of the last century the British world domination was replaced by American capitalism and its liberal democracy. American capitalism became multinational and then gradually evolved to global capitalism. After becoming super power America had only one rival, the Soviet Union. Soviet Union is no more. Russia is no more a super power. Another communist country China, before becoming a true rival of America embraced global capitalism. Even for some time communist China was a strong ally of America, and America treated China as their best trade partner. In the modern and old history of the world there is no example of a country enjoying so much power as America. But sometimes power can be very destructive. President W. Bush entered into an unnecessary war against Iraq's Saddam Hussein spinning a web of lies. The war destroyed Saddam but also destroyed the foundation of American economy. Bush was exposed as a liar and considered the worst President of America.





After Bush Barrack Obama, a black president came to power. The white American establishment did not allow him to do much for the people but Obama tried his best to make America a welfare state and curb racism against black people. It enraged a large number of white population who thought that Obama was trying to make America a black country. This racial hatred quickly spread in some states of America and the movement to establish white supremacy started. Trump was a product of this movement and he tried to establish white rule following the pattern of Fascism led by Hitler and Mussolini after becoming president. He behaved like a Moghul emperor and destroyed the foundation of liberal democracy in America. He isolated America from the outside world.





He constructed a dividing wall between Mexico and his country and his immigration policy was brutal. He constructed concentration camps like Hitler, took children from their mothers forcefully and the whole world condemned him. He gave the city of Jerusalem to Israel as if it was his paternal property. He came out from international nuclear treaty, created cold war again with China and made Iran, Syria and North Korea his military target. He made China the first enemy of America and almost isolated America from Europe. He came out from Paris Climate treaty also. The global capitalism was crippled by depression after depression. Trump's policy further caused America to lose the leadership of the democratic world. The economic downfall of America created alarm in the European countries because it would have repercussions for their economy too. Trump did not care for any of these things.





Only one thing was good about Trump. Although he threatened Iran, Syria and North Korea with military aggression, he did not start a war. It made war lords unhappy and the war industry could not make profit like the Bush presidency. Barrack Obama tried to treat America's economic disease with socialistic prescription. His healthcare scheme and improved services for public was making America to keep its leading position in the western democracies. But when Trump came to power he destroyed Obama's policy to create a welfare state like a bull in a china shop. He is called the worst president of America.





Now American elite class is praising Joe Biden and blaming Trump for all ills of America. But when Trump was in power they remained silent, gave silent support to all his misdeeds and even sometimes praised him. They justified his warmongering, his Middle-eastern policy of giving Jerusalem to Israel and to compel the stooge Arab governments to make friendly treaty with Israel, though Israel is still brutally repressing Palestinian freedom movement. A section of American elite class and civil society, even a section of British elites and their media were justifying Trump's every authoritarian step. When Trump wanted to visit Britain officially and there were mass protests against this visit, the mouthpiece of British capitalism welcomed this visit and condemned the mass protest held all over Britain. He came to Britain like the Merchant of Venice and did not show proper respect to the Queen. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is a great admirer of him, yet Trump did not help him during the Brexit crisis.





We see that our elite class and a section of civil society of Bangladesh are no better than their American counterpart. When Bangladesh is threatened by the rise of fascism this civil society is clamouring for 'virgin' democracy and their clamouring are helping the demon of violent fundamentalism. If God forbid one day Hasina government fails and the Taliban came to power with the help of this elite class, only then they will come to realize what misfortune they have brought for the country. At the end of Trump's presidency the American elite class came to the realization that what a monster they were keeping in power in the name of white supremacy that has destroyed American democracy. The country has lost its leadership in world democracy and it will soon lose its unity also. In this crucial time Joe Biden came as a saviour of not only American democracy but its patron, global capitalism.





Though in reality America is run by Pentagon and not the White House, its civilian cover was not destroyed. Trump destroyed it and American democracy had to take shelter under heavy military protection. Trump's attempted coup failed because he did not get support from American military and the elite class. He had to retreat. But his threat is there that they will come back in a different form. Though Trump is gone but his threat will remain in American politics as a warning signal for a long time to come. The newly elected President Joe Biden has promised his country that he will make every effort to combat Corona and he is already executing plans of several million dollars for this purpose. But Biden knows he will need to give similar priority to fight Trumpism. If he cannot combat this racist White Supremacy Theory he cannot unite his country. That's why sitting in the White House he is cancelling Trump's all draconian laws against immigration, lifting the ban on some Muslim countries to visit America, and will perhaps extend his helping hand to Britain in its post-Brexit crisis . He may go back to arms control and climate change treaties and rescue global capitalism and even revive America's state partnership with China.





Joe Biden is an old and unhappy man. He lost his first wife and daughter in a road accident. He lost his son to cancer. The son, who very much wanted to see his father as the President of America. Before he took his oath, he cried silently remembering his dead son. But Biden is a traditionalist politician, not a reformist like President Franklin Roosevelt. Roosevelt saved America from the severe depression of the 30s after the First World War with a new reformatory prescription. Biden promised his people that like Roosevelt he will produce a new deal for the American and world populace. But these are more difficult days than Roosevelt's time. The market economy failed and global economy's weaknesses are exposed. If Biden wants to spend the first term of his presidency as a traditional president than he will fail to meet the hope and aspirations of the American people and the world populace. He is a good man but he will have to show that he is a bold and reformist president like Roosevelt. But how far the wounded demon of global capitalism will allow him to follow his reformist plans is a great question.



The writer is a prominent journalist based in the United Kingdom.

