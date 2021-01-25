Md Ehsan-E-Elahi New Chairman of BCIC



Additional Secretary of the Government Md Ehsan-E-Elahihas joined as Chairman (Grade-1) of the Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) on Thursday. He joined as Assistant Commisioner (Land) & Magistrate in 1991. In the field level he held various post and served as UNO, ADC, DC. He worked at Planning Ministry, National Parliament Secretariat, Science and Technology Ministry, Health and Family Welfare Ministry, Bangladesh Railway, Roads & Transport Ministry & Bridge Division. He also served as Secretary and Director (Admin) of RAZUK. Prior to joining at BCIC he was the Chairman of BRTC. He obtained his BSC (Hon's) and MSC. degree in Physics. Md Ehsan-E-Elahi participated various course in different countries.



Leave Your Comments