DWSS to celebrate Dr Wazed's birthday



Dr Wazed Smriti Sangshad (DWSS) has taken programs to celebrate the 80th birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's husband and noted nuclear scientist Dr MA Wazed Miah on February 16 next. DWSS finalized the limited-scale programs in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic at a meeting of its executive committee held at its temporary office on the second floor of Press Club Complex in the city on Saturday night, a press release said on Sunday. Vice-president of DWSS Advocate Jitendra Nath Roy presided over the meeting moderated by its General Secretary and senior journalist Saiful Islam Jahangir. Joint General Secretaries Elahi Farooque and Advocate Feroz Kabir Gunjan, Law Affairs' Secretary Advocate Sajjadur Rahman Shanju, Women Affairs' Secretary Tahmina Shirin Nipa, Office Secretary Shafikul Islam Pramanik, Assistant Office Secretary Ali Jahur Mantu, Finance Secretary Belal Hossain, Assistant Literary Affairs' Secretary Hasna Ali, among others, spoke.



The meeting finalized the programs unanimously to celebrate the 80th birthday of Dr Wazed in a befitting manner on February 16 next at own expenses of the organisation.





On February 16 at 9 am, leaders of DWSS will place wreaths at the grave of Dr MA Wazed Miah, arrange Ziarat and offer special munajats at his birthplace village of Laldighee Fatehpur in Pirganj upazila of the district.





Milad and doa mahfils will be arranged and special munajats will be offered at Keramotia Jam-e-Mosque and Court Jam-e-Mosque in Rangpur city after Asr prayers seeking eternal peace for the departed soul of Dr Wazed and his other family members.





A discussion on the life and works of noted nuclear scientist Dr Wazed with international repute will be arranged at the temporary office of DWSS at Press Club Complex 7 pm on the day.





