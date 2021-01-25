Popular Life Insurance MD's bodyguard killed



Unidentified assailants have killed the bodyguard of B M Yousuf Ali, Managing Director and CEO of Popular Life Insurance Company in Dhaka's Savar.





Police recovered his handcuffed body from the side of the bridge in Shampur area of Birulia in Savar on Sunday.





The deceased was identified as Fazlul Haque, 52, son of late Amin Uddin Mollah of Rahatpur in Daulatpur upazila of Manikganj. Savar Model Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Saiful Islam said, Fazlul Haque retired from the army five years ago. He later took a job as a bodyguard for the managing director of Popular Life Insurance Company. On Saturday afternoon, he left his house in Manikganj to go to Motijheel in the capital. " Saiful Islam further said that at some point in the night, the miscreants tied his hands and strangled him and left his body on the slope of Shampur Bridge in Birulia. On Sunday, the locals saw his body and informed the Savar Model Police Station. Police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in the capital for autopsy.



He said the cause of his death was being investigated and efforts were being made to arrest those involved.





Preparations are underway to file a murder case at Savar Model Police Station.





