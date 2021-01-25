Health camp for tannery workers held

Tannery Workers Union (TWU) with the support of Solidarity Center-Bangladesh Office organized a health camp on Sunday. -AA



A daylong health camp for the tannery workers was held at Tannery Industrial Estate, Hemayetpur in Savar on Sunday. About 150 tannery workers got health advice from doctors with free medicine at the camp. Tannery Workers Union (TWU) with the support of Solidarity Center-Bangladesh Office organized the event.





Jitendra Nath Paul, Project Director of Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC), inaugurated the camp as the chief guest. Shakawatth Ullah, General Secretary of Bangladesh Tanners Association (BTA), was present as a special guest. Abul Kalam Azad, President, and Abdul Maleque, General Secretary of TWU, were also present.





Addressing the event, the owners and the union leaders called on the BSCIC authorities to establish a full-time health center or a hospital in the Tannery Estate in Hemayetpur. The event was organized to raise awareness among the tannery workers about Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) and environmental protection.

