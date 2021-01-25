Newly elected members take oath at Gopalganj

Newly elected representatives of Town Federation and 3 CDC clusters taking oath in Gopalganj town on Sunday. -AA



The newly elected representatives of Town Federation and 3 CDC clusters of the marginalized people living standard development project of Gopalganj Municipality have been sworn in. On Sunday, Gopalganj Municipality Mayor KaziLiaquat Ali administered the oath to the delegates at the Sheikh Selim Auditorium of the municipality. Also present on the occasion were Md. Rafiqul Islam, Chief Adviser for Town Federation and CDC Cluster Elections, Md. Harunar Rashid, Chief Electoral Officer, Maryam Begum, newly elected President of Town Federation and CDC Cluster, RunaKhanam, General Secretary, KGM Mahmud, Municipal Council Secretary, Councilor Md. Alimuzzaman (Bitu), Md. Nurul Amin Sheikh, Atiqur Rahman Pitu, Jasimuddin Khan Khasru, Mohammad NazmulHasan, Md. Shah Nahid, Al Amin Islam, Khadija Begum and other officials and employees of the municipality. It is be mentioned that the election of Town Federation and 3 CDC clusters was held on January 9 in the municipality.





--- Mijanur Rahman Manik, Gopalganj

Leave Your Comments