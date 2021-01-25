FBCCI president lauds PM initiatives



Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) Sheikh Fazle Fahim has lauded Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's initiatives to provide houses to landless people of the country. FBCCI president thanked the Prime Minister for her philanthropic activities, according to FBCCI press note issued on Sunday.





On the occasion of birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50th year celebration of independence, the government has built 66,189 houses at a cost of Taka 1,168 crore for homeless people under the Ashrayan project. Each of the houses was built on two decimals of land having two rooms, one corridor and one latrine alongside connection of electricity and water.



