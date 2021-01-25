'People's income won't increase if agriculture doesn't improve'

Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque addressing a a view exchange meeting held at the conference room of his ministry in the capital on Sunday.- Collected



Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque on Sunday said the income of people in the country will not increase if the agriculture doesn't improve. "No matter how developed the country is, if the agriculture doesn't improve, then the source of livelihood of the people along with the income will not increase," he said.





Noting that about 70-80 percent people who lives in the villages depend on agriculture, he said if their income doesn't increase, the local market will not improve and if the local market isn't developed, the industry will not expand, reports BSS.





"As a result, foreign investment will not come in that way as the foreign investors first consider whether they can sell the product in the local market where they invest or produce. That is why they are not encouraged to invest only in export-oriented products," he said. The minister made the remarks at a view exchange meeting held at the conference room of his ministry on the occasion of the farewell of Additional Secretary (Administration) Md Arifur Rahman Apu, said a press release. It may be mentioned that Md Arifur Rahman Apu has recently been promoted as the Chairman of Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation. Razzaque said, "Our responsibility is to increase agricultural production and ensure nutrition and safe food," hoping to be successful in this regard.





He said rice, the main food of over 16 crore people of the country, will have to be produced along with establishing poultry, dairy and fish farms to generate milk, meat, eggs, fish etc for ensuring nutrition. The minister also stressed producing oilseeds and pulses, saying that land will be required for all these but due to various reasons, the cultivable field is declining. Secretary of the ministry Md Mesbahul Islam, its Additional Secretary (Administration) Md Abdur Rauf, Additional Secretary (Fertilizer Management and Materials) Md. Mahbubul Islam, Additional Secretary (Research) Kamala Ranjan Das, Additional Secretary (Extension) Md Hasanuzzaman Kallol, Additional Secretary (PPC) Md Ruhul Amin Talukder, Director General (Seeds) Balai Krishna Hajra and concerned officials were present.





