ATU counters terrorism with intelligence



Terrorism centering religion is considered a crime against humanity as it affects the peaceful life across the world. Bangladesh also faces this menace. In cooperation of global communities, strategies have been adopted to counter and prevent terrorism and violent extremism.







According police sources, with an aim to strengthen anti-terrorism strategies, the government formed the Anti Terrorism Unit (ATU) in Bangladesh Police in 2017. This unit deals with radicalization, extremism and violent issues in Bangladesh. Md Kamrul Ahsan, Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) of Anti Terrorism Unit (ATU) told The Asian Age that his unit conducts operations to counter terrorism and extremism with its own intelligence and other sources.





'Our efforts to counter terrorist activities have now become visible in the country. We ensure an effective response to terrorist incidents, reduce violent extremism contributing to global counter-terrorism efforts," he further said. The ATU's capacity of collecting intelligence has been strengthened. The strategic options like modern technologies have been enhanced and officials' knowledge on militancy has enriched, police sources said.





Anti Terrorism Unit Police Super (operations) told The Asian Age that religious extremism is a big challenge globally. Bangladesh also faces the same problem. The law enforcers related to ATU is proactive and responsive to deal with the challenges.





From the very outset, Bangladesh government has declared zero tolerance towards the terrorism. Under these circumstances, ATU is committed to strive for a full-fledged proactive, responsive and professional police unit to combat terrorism. ATU is also assigned with combating cyber crimes, terror financing and creating mass awareness against terrorism. In order to face such challenges, this unit is a modern technology based and intelligence led independent and self-sustained organization controlled by the government, the police sources said.







