Two jail officials removed



The authorities have recalled Kashimpur Jail's Superintendent Ratna Roy and Jailer Nur Mohammed of Kashimpur for providing special treatment to Tushar Ahmed, general manager of scam-tainted Hall-Mark Group, in prison.





The move follows the removal of Deputy Jailer Golam Saqlain, Sergeant Instructor Md Abdul Bari and Assistant Chief Jail Guard Md Khalilur Rahman amid public scrutiny after a video of a woman visiting the incarcerated Tushar emerged. The jail superintendent and jailer have been attached to the Department of Prison in order to ensure a proper investigation into the incident, Prison Inspector General Brig Gen Mominur Rahman Mamun told bdnews24.com. While visitors are not allowed during the pandemic, Tushar used the help of the prison officials to meet the woman in jail. the video of which subsequently went viral.





The incident, which took place on Jan 6, was recorded by the CCTV camera at the jail's main gate, with the footage later going viral on the internet.





Tushar is serving a jail sentence over a Tk 25 billion scam involving the Hall-Mark Group. On Friday, Channel 24 broadcast a report of the incident using the footage, which soon became the topic of much discussion across the country.





The video showed Tushar, in a black attire, moving around the office area at the main entrance of the prison around 1 pm. Later, a woman wearing a purple attire arrived from outside.





The authorities have since formed two probe panels to look into the issue.





A preliminary investigation has proven the incident to be true, said Gazipur Additional DC Abul Kalam, who heads one of the panels.





The incident occurred in the presence of Senior Jail Superintendent Ratna Roy and Deputy Jailer Saqlain.





The video showed the woman entering the prison with two jail officials at 2:55 pm. Then, she was seen speaking to Saqlain before he left the room. Tushar came in after some time.





Another three-strong panel, headed by Additional Jail Inspector General Md Abrar, has also been constituted to probe the matter.





