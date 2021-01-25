Koko 'killed through torture': BNP



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday alleged that their party Chairperson Khaleda Zia's younger son Arafat Rahman Koko was killed 'through torture' by the interim regime of Fakhruddin-Moyeenuddin after the 1/11 political changeover in 2007.





"It's our bad luck that a very talented sports organiser Arafat Rahman Koko fell sick as he was brutally and shamelessly tortured by the Fakhruddin-Moyeenuddin government. He later died while undergoing treatment in Malaysia," he said.





The BNP leader said, "We think he was killed. Arafat Rahman Koko had to die due to repression." He made the remarks while talking to reporters after paying homage to Koko along with party leaders and activists by placing a wreath at his grave, marking his sixth death anniversary, reports UNB.





Fakhrul said Koko was not a politician as he had no involvement in politics. "He was a sports organizer. Arafat Rahman Koko made himself memorable through his various activities in the sports arena within a short time."





On his death anniversary, the BNP secretary general said they offered fateha at Koko's grave and prayed for the salvation of his departed soul.





On January 24, 2015, Koko died of a cardiac arrest at the age of 45 at a rented house in Malaysia.





His body was brought back home on January 27 and buried at Banani Graveyard.





BNP and its associate bodies chalked out various programs to mark the day.





As part of the programs, BNP leaders and activists, led by Mirza Fakhrul, placed wreaths at Koko's grave at Banani Graveyard in the capital and offered fathea there.





BNP arranged a milad mahfil at its Nayapaltan central office, marking the day.





Besides, cooked foods were distributed at different madrasas and orphanages in the city.





A discussion on the life and work of Koko will be arranged at Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) on Tuesday.





Different associate and professional bodies of BNP and its city and district units are also observing the day through various programs, including discussions and prayer sessions, across the country.





