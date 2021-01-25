'Be united against anti-state propaganda'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has called upon all to be united to resist all anti-state propaganda and conspiracies.





He made the call while speaking at a virtual press briefing on contemporary affairs from his official residence in the city on Sunday. Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's continuous efforts to build a non-communal and liberal democratic state by eradicating communalism must be strengthened."





That is why, he said, all should remain united against the anti-state propaganda and conspiracies. The AL general secretary said a vested quarter is spreading propaganda over the Covid-19 vaccines issue while BNP raised imaginary allegations of corruption in vaccine management even before their procurement.





"Now they are falsifying about vaccine management. The BNP's imaginary allegations and propaganda over COVID-19 vaccines are interconnected," he added.





Quader said BNP is doing dirty politics over this without standing by the destitute people during the coronavirus pandemic, while the party did the same over its chairperson Khaleda Zia's treatment in the past.





