'Classes will resume on a limited scale'



Now only the students of Class X and Class XII will have to attend their classes regularly as the educational institutions of the country have been asked to take all the preparations for resuming classes by February 4, according to Education Minister Dipu Moni.





"Directives have been given to take preparations for resuming classes by February 4. Initially, after the reopening of educational institutions, the regular classes of only Class X and Class XII will be held," she said on Sunday, reports UNB. She said this while speaking in parliament about "Bangladesh Technical Education Board (Amendment) Bill, 2021," paving the way to publish the results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations by January 28.





The minister said the students of other classes will come to the educational institutions once a week and take their tasks for the whole week.





She said it is not possible to maintain the health directives properly as the number of students in Bangladesh's educational institutions is huge and they have to sit in their respective classes crowdedly.





She also mentioned that the public universities of the country will take admission tests on a cluster basis, apart from the four ones, which will be very much helpful for the students and guardians during this pandemic period.





The government had closed all educational institutions and coaching centers around the country mid-March last year amid the escalating Covid-19 pandemic.





Since then, the classes have remained suspended but administrative activities gradually resumed.





The government then extended the closure on several occasions - first till April 9, then April 25, May 5, May 30, August 6, August 31, October 3, and finally until October 31.





