Antibody tests for Covid-19 approved in BD at last



After ten months of the outbreak of coronvirus pandemic in Bangladesh, the government has approved the rapid antibody testing procedure for Covid-19.





Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque came up with the development at his office in Secretariat on Sunday.





"I have given the permission to launch the testing procedure. It will start now," he said.





The procedure will be used to determine if a person has the antibodies created in them to fight the virus.





An antibody test looks for antibodies that are made by the immune system in response to a threat, such as a specific virus.







Antibodies can help fight infections. Antibodies can take several days or weeks to develop after people have an infection and may stay in their blood for several weeks or more after recovery.





There is a caveat. For the coronavirus disease, researchers still do not know if the presence of antibodies means that they are immune to COVID-19 in the future.





A rapid antibody testing kit can be used for sero-surveillance, convulsant plasma therapy and research.



Leave Your Comments