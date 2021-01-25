No more than five persons at a time for homage at Shaheed Minar



Everyone entering Dhaka University premises on February 21 to observe International Mother Language Day will have to wear masks. Nobody without masks will be allowed to enter Dhaka University campus. These regulations have been formulated to avert the spread of Covid 19 infections.





Everyone will have to keep up physical distance. No more than five persons will be allowed to pay tribute to the central Shaheed Minar at a time.





These decisions were taken on Sunday at a meeting of the higher officials of Dhaka University at Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Building. It was presided over by Dhaka University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Mohammad Akhteruzzaman. The meeting was also attended by Dhaka University Pro Vice Chancellor (Education) Professor Dr. ASM Maksud Kamal, Treasurer Professor Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, deans of different faculties, representatives from the relevant ministries and some other functionaries. One minute silence was observed paying honour to the language martyrs at the beginning of the meeting.





Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Mohammad Akhteruzzaman laid emphasis on abiding by health code properly while observing the International Mother Language Day on 21 February. He sought cooperation from all concerned to carry out the programs marking the International Mother Language Day in a smooth and disciplined way.





A special committee was constituted in the meeting to supervise and conduct the programs on 21 February. Law Faculty Dean and President of Dhaka University Teachers Association (DUTA) Dr. Rahmat Ullah was selected for the post of coordinator of the abovementioned committee. DUTA Vice President Professor Dr. Sabita Rizwana Rahman and General Secretary Professor Dr. Nizamul Haque were appointed for the post of joint coordinators. Proctor Professor Dr. AKM Golam Rabbani was selected for the post of member secretary to implement the scheduled activities of 21 February. A few sub committees were also made for the same purpose.

