5m imported COVID vaccine doses arrive









The first shipment of five million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, imported from India, has arrived in Dhaka.





Nine refrigerated vans will carry the vaccine doses to a warehouse in Tongi on the outskirts of Dhaka, Nazmul Hassan, managing director of Beximco Pharmaceuticals, the distributor of the vaccines, said on Monday.









Beximco will send the doses to different districts in four to five days for distribution, subject to approval from the government, he said.





On Nov 5, Bangladesh signed a deal with Serum Institute of India for the procurement of 30 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. Serum Institute will supply five million doses each month.





