‘Not a leader, I’m a development worker’

Biman Bangladesh Airlines Board Chairman Sajjadul Hassan has said that he is not a leader, he is a development worker.







He was addressing as chief guest a reception accorded to the newly-elected Mayor Latifur Rahman Ratan in Mohonganj of Netrokona on Sunday.







Upazila Muktijoddha Sangsad and Santan Command jointly organized the program.







Sajjadul Hassan said, “I am not a leader. I am a development worker. People’s love makes me happy. When one addresses me as leader, I feel ashamed.”







Seeking cooperation from all for over-all development in Netrokona, Biman Chairman said, “We have stood head high in the global arena under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."







He thanked people of Mohonganj municipality to make the candidate of ‘boat’ victorious.







Chaired by former commander of Muktijoddha Sangsad Abdul Haque, the program was also addressed by Mayor Latifur Rahman Ratan, Netrokona Zilla Parishad Chairman Prashanta Roy, Mayor Nazrul Islam Khan, District AL Vice President Professor Golam Rasul and Joint Secretary Nur Khan Mithu, among others.





(Indrojit Sarker)



