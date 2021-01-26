Rohingya imbroglio





It is over three and half year since the rogue state of Myanmar drove out a large segment of their population of Rakhine estate and, after persecution and committing genocide, pushed them to Bangladesh in 2017. Bangladesh had no other alternative at that time but to receive the driven out population, as referredRohingya, by opening a floodgate in the border of Teknaf in the name of 'humanity' without considering its consequence in future. Unabated influx of Rohingya in Bangladesh's soil rose to over a million over the months and years with adding over one lac new faces in its number by unstopping breeding in the Rohingya camp at Ukhia and Teknaf.







The total number of Rohingya population over one million outnumbered the total number of local population of 5-6 lacs at Ukhia/Teknafin quick succession thereby causing a serious social disequilibrium in the area. Besides that, uncontrolled influx of Rohingyas through a floodgate caused serious ecological imbalance and brewed resentment with the local population. With acquiring shelter in the refugee camps and securing uninterrupted food guarantees by the humane efforts of Bangladesh government, UNHCR and few other NGOs, Rohingyas consolidated their footings in the soil of Bangladesh forgetting their refugee status and started to think that Bangladesh is their final destination from where they are not to return to their country of origin at Rakhine estate one day.







A sense of their undeserving ownership in Bangladesh thus gradually arose outnumbering the local population. With that sense of undeserving ownership, over the months and years, these Rohingyas indulged in crimes like arms and drug trafficking and other day to day petty crimes thus making Rohingya camps, to the utter disappointment of Bangladesh, as crime zone. By adopting unfair means these Rohingyas acquired Bangladesh passport and traveled to Middle East countries including Saudi Arabia where they were involved in different crimes thereby tarnishing the good image of Bangladesh. Who knew that over three and half years these eleven lacsRohingyas with non-stopping new breeding-spree could well turn into an albatross around the nation's neck if meaningful action is not taken urgently.







After realizing the impending danger likely to be fallen on the neck of local populace by Rohingya'sdaunting presence, the government of Bangladesh thought of relocatingapparently one lac Rohingys to Bhasan Char area and created housing and other facilities much better in quality that the mainstream poor and marginalized people in Bangladesh do not have the good fortune to enjoy such facilities. With all such better facilities for living, Rohingys are not happy and nagging togo to Bhasan Char on different pretexts, perpetrated by some vested quarters. However, after much persuasion and haggling some Rohingys, in meagre thousands in number, have been relocated so far in the recent past.







Relocated Rohingys are reported to be happy with the facilities at BhasanChar and it is expected that more Rohingyas will be relocated shortly to the facilities created to house, as stated, only one lac Rohingyas out of total number of eleven lacs at Ukhia and Teknaf. Meanwhile, government of Bangladesh ispursuing hard to convince the Myanmar to take back Rohingas that they pushed illegally to Bangladesh. With built-in 'Moghbrand' arrogance and treacherous trait in their national psyche Myanmar has resorted to dilly delay tactice over the issue over last three and half years with not a single Rohingya repatriated so far. Bangladesh has requested its close-door friendly neighbors India and China to convince Myanmar for repatriation.





Bangladesh's persuasion with India and China seemed to have fallen on deaf ear so far as both the countries have deep and intense relationship with Myanmar in terms of economic, trading and strategic perspective. Whenever any proposal is tabled in UN Security Council by the Western power against Myanmar for their arrogance, persecution and genocide, the same is strongly vetoed by China and Russia with Bangladesh's good friend India remaining silent over the issue for their economic and strategic interest with Myanmar. It is evident, of late, that China has stepped-in over the issue of Rohingya repatriation and engaged in tripartite meeting with Bangladesh and Myanmar. Future will only tell us the outcome of such endeavor of China having historically intense relation with Myanmar.







Historically, China is the only country which strongly sided with Myanmar when Myanmar was an isolated country from rest of the world for their being a rogue state in the eyes of the countries of the free world. Ethnically, Myanmar is a Buddhist dominated country and the mainstream Buddhist population, racially advantaged as a yellow race, in line with China and other South East Asian countries,treat Rohingyas as 'Kala' and according to them ethnically rooted in Bangladesh and hence cannot be repatriated to Myanmar as Myanmar citizen. As far as the relationship of Bangladesh with China is concerned, China is turned Bangladesh's trading partner to a very limited scale these days in comparison to Myanmar. If we look back, we never found China as our good friend standing beside our cause.







During our tumultuous days in 1971, China vehemently stood against the creation of Bangladesh and supplied arms to Pakistan to use against Bangladesh. Even after the emergence of Bangladesh, China did not recognize Bangladesh for long time as an independent sovereign country and stood against Bangladesh's gaining UN membership by exercising its veto power against the UN proposal. Therefore, there is no reason to believe that China will help Bangladesh in Rohingya repatriation process which will go against the interest of their trusted friendly country Myanmar. The current endeavor of China in repartition engagement can be viewed as nothing but an eyewash and tacitly siding to Myanmar's abhorrent delay tactics in the Rohingya repatriation process. Against Bangladesh's list of 8.5 lacsRohingyas for repatriation, Myanmar has jokingly noded to only a microscopic number of 42 thousand Rohingyas for repatriation which will take, if not a century, few decades for repatriation in snail's speed.







Therefore, against the backdrop of China and Myanmar's Cat and Mouse game with Bangladesh, it is evident that Rohingya imbroglio is not going to be over in foreseeable future. Rather it will hang around for few more decades like Palestinian refugee problem stuck up in the maze of international chess board for about half a century. Bangladesh should not feel complacent with China's engagement in tripartite discussion over Rohingya issue. It may drag the issue, with sugar coated bitter pill, to the road to uncertainty which Bangladesh cannot afford to digest and bear with. It is not clearly understood as to what path Bangladesh should walk to shed offRohingyas --- the dead albatross from its neck once for all if the diplomacy that Bangladesh is pursuing fails. Relocating Rohingya at Bhasan Char in phases gives Myanmar and Rohingys as well an impression that Rohingys are going to be settled in Bangladesh for ever with chances of repatriation hung in limbo permanently.







Bangladesh should explore other forceful means and mobilize opinion through diplomatic channel of the international community including Russia which, unlike China, stood beside the cause of Bangladesh in 1971 with two strong vetoes on U.S.A and China brokered UN resolution on ceasefire when Pakistani forces were in the brink of surrender. With considerable fear and trepidation I, at this point, like millions of other Bangladeshis, cannot stay optimistic as far as the Rohingya issue is concerned with, however, longing for a small flicker of hope against hope in future.



The writer is a former civil servant.

