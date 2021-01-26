Indigenous people demand land identification



Thirteen of the organizations have staged demonstrations and human chains to protest the eviction of the Garo-Koch community living in the Madhupur hills of Tangail. Demonstration procession and human chain was held on Tangail-Mymensingh highway at 11 am on Monday.





Jainshahi Adivasi Unnayan Parishad, Achikmichik Society, Bagachhas, Gasu, GSF, Azia, ACDF, Koch Adivasi Sangathan, Jalchhatra Harisava, CBNC, EIPLR, Abir Under the banner of 13 organizations including Operative Credit Union Ltd., thousands of Garo coaches, men and women from the average area, stood on both sides of the road with festoon banners in their hands and marched and rallied.





Their claim is that they have been living for generations. The former men used to make a living by cultivating zoom in the high paddy fields and paddy in the lowlands. In this way they have been living in this region for generations. Their claim is that a recent notice from the Forest Department regarding the recovery of protected forest land has alarmed the eviction of Garo coaches living in Madhupur Garh.





Eugene Knorrek, president of the Jainshahi Indigenous Development Council, Ajay A. Mri, president of the GMADC, William Dazel, president of the Tribal Welfare Association, and Mithun Hagiche, president of the Azia Michin Hagidak, also spoke at the human chain protest rally. General Secretary Liang Richil, Gasu President Hebrew Mankhin, Coach Leader Gouranga Barman, Bagachhas General Secretary Alik Mri, Bagachhas Leader Shyamal Mankhin and Vice Chairman of Madhupur Upazila Parishad Sharif Ahmed Nasir, Sholakuri UP Chairman Akhtar Hossain expressed solidarity.





Fulbaghchala UP Chairman Rezaul Karim Benu, Beribaid UP Chairman Julhas Uddin, Arankhola UP Chairman Abdur Rahim. Speakers at the rally demanded 6 points and said that the land of the tribals should be identified. If the demand is not met within the next 72 hours, then after 72 hours the Tangail-Mymensingh highway will be blocked indefinitely.



To rescind the declaration of Madhupur Forest Reserve, National Park, Ecopark and arrange meaningful discussions with them. Repeal the Atiya Forest Ordinance of 1982 and stop renting their record land. Arranging for permanent settlement of their lands. He demanded the creation of mobile courts for speedy disposal of forest cases and the introduction of community forestry or village forest system to protect natural forests by abolishing social forestry. Later, they handed over a memorandum along with the Prime Minister to Madhupur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Arifa Zahura.









---Hafizur Rahman, Tangail















