BHBFC observes Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day



A virtual meeting on the occasion of the historic Homecoming Day of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was held on Sunday.

Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation (BHBFC)'s Bangabandhu Parishad organized the meeting.







BHBFC Chairman Professor Dr Md Selim Uddin attended the meeting as the chief guest while Bangabandhu Parishad BHBFC Unit President Tareq Imtiaz Khan presided over the program. Dr Md Selim Uddin said, "The homecoming day of Bangabandhu is the biggest inspiration for the nation. The presence of Bangabandhu was indispensable for taking the country towards development after the liberation war."BHBFC Chairman has lauded the initiatives taken by the government under the competent leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to combat deadly coronavirus pandemic.







He called upon all to be engaged in the struggle for liberation of the economy adopted by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inspired by the ideals of Bangabandhu.BHBFC Managing Director (additional charge) Arun Kumar Chowdhury was present the program as special guest while high officials and field level employees of BHBFC along with members of Bangabandhu Parishad were present virtually.



