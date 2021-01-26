FBCCI president stresses strategizing BVCI

FBCCI President Sheikh Fazle Fahim



The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Sheikh Fazle Fahim put emphasis on strategizing bilateral value chain initiatives (BVCI) and investment opportunities, utilizing China's technology and knowledge transfer through joint ventures and Bangladesh's production competitive edge, maximizing our domestic, regional and global market access opportunities.He made the call at the China Bangladesh Investment Summit organized by Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and Standard Chartered which was held virtually on Monday.







The investment summit focused on leveraging the economic collaboration between China and Bangladesh to showcase the growing investment opportunities in Bangladesh. The FBCCI president said, MNCs in Bangladesh and domestic companies are treated as same entities and Bangladesh operations of MNCs are their number 1 to 5 profitable ventures in their global FDI operations.







He also mentioned about the stimulus package of 1,24,053 crore taka (4.44 percent of GDP) in 23 categories by the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He stressed on joint investment and partnership in the areas of joint R&D, skill, ICT, joint seed development, Agro-food processing, MSMEs, Start-ups (FinTech, HealthTech, EdTech), Farm Mechanization, Machine Component, construction, shipbuilding, High value chain textile, Jute, Durable consumer goods, software, hardware, cyber security components, and service cooperation in logistics, hospitality, vertical and horizontal integration of industries etc.







BIDA Executive Chairman Md Sirazul Islam gave a presentation on "Bangladesh: The Brightest Investment Opportunity in Asia" and Salman Fazlur Rahman MP, Private Sector Industry and Investment Advisor to Prime Minister, attended the conference and highlighted the profitable opportunities and stable investment environment of Bangladesh.







Planning Minister MA Mannan gave his remarks on investment priorities and economic progress in Bangladesh as Asia's fastest growing economy. Chinese Association in Bangladesh President Lei Weiqiang praised the leadership skill of Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He also mentioned that Bangladesh has a big potential market in China and showed his interest in investing in Mega projects on infrastructure, deep sea port facilities, and power sector. Chinese companies want to make investment to create huge market and focused on ease of doing business for both countries.



