Angira Dhar writing her first horror film



The actress Angira Dhar has reignited her love for writing during the ongoing pandemic crisis. In fact, she is writing her first film script and it's a horror. Talking to a tabloid about it, she said that she is inspired by Korean and English horror films and calls it a tough genre to crack as the Indian audience have different expectations from a horror film. She also believes that horror does not just mean giving the chills, but making sure that the audience is able to relate to the characters. The actress hopes to direct the horror she is currently writing, some day.





Angira, who made her debut in Bollywood with 'Love Per Square Foot' in 2018, has been consciously resisting similar romcoms to avoid being stereotyped. She went on to do an actioner, 'Commando 3' and is currently shooting for a legal drama, 'May Day'. Directed by Ajay Devgn and also starring Amitabh Bachchan, the film's shooting schedule reportedly started on January 18 in Mumbai.





