Tigers complete clean sweep with thumping win over Windies

Mushfiqur Rahim of Bangladesh punches one away against West Indies in the 3rd and final ODI in Chattogram on Monday. -BCB



A dominant Bangladesh totally outclassed inexperienced West Indies by 120 runs in the third and final match of the three-match series at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Monday.After Bangladesh posted a challenging 297 for 6 in 50 ove, the touring side however continued batting collapse as they were dismissed for 177 in 44.2 overs.







With this win, Bangladesh completed a clean sweep as they won the first two games as well at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. Rovman Powell scored team highest 47 off 49 balls with two fours and as many sixes. Along with him, Nkrumah Bonner (31) contributed with the bat, but their efforts were not enough to avoid the clean sweep.





Mohammad Saifuddin bagged three wickets conceding 51 runs in 9 overs while Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur bagged two wickets each. Earlier, four players hit fifties as Bangladesh made 297-6 to set a stiff target in the third one-day international against understrength West Indies. Tamim Iqbal and the player of the match Mushfiqur Rahim struck 64 runs each, while Shakib Al Hasan made 51 and Mahmudullah Ryad an unbeaten 64 off 43 balls.

Sent into bat and looking for a clean sweep of the three-match series against a weakened opponent, the hosts suffered an early blow when Liton Das fell leg before to Alzarri Joseph in the first over.



Kyle Mayers dismissed Najmul Hossain in identical manner after the left-hander made 20 runs.Tamim and Shakib put on 93 for the third wicket before Joseph ended their partnership, getting Tamim caught by Akeal Hosein at midwicket.Shakib was bowled by Raymon Reifer shortly after his fifty ending a 48-run stand with Mushfiqur.





Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah then added 72 for the fifth wicket before Reifer struck again. Joseph took a catch at cover and the wicketkeeper-batsman departed after four fours and two sixes in his 55-ball innings Mahmudullah took over the onslaught, hitting three sixes and three fours.

The Tigers surpassed their previous total of 288 runs at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.





Mushfqiur hit 64 off 55 while Mahmudullah remained unbeaten on 64 off 43 balls with three sixes and fours.This was the second time when Tamim, Shakib, Mushfiqur and Mahmudulla hit a 50 in a single ODI.Overall, it was only the third time when four or more Bangladeshi batsmen scored 50 or more in a single ODI.





Najmul Hossain Shanto, who is batting at number three in this series, disappointed once again. He came to the crease early as Liton Das had been removed in the first over of the match.Debutant Keon Harding gave away 88 runs, the most expensive figure by a Caribbean bowler on debut.





However, no team won an ODI chasing more than 286 runs at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. Bangladesh made two changes, bringing up all-rounder Saifuddin and fast bowler Taskin Ahmed in the place of fast bowlers' duo Hasan Mahmud and Rubel Hossain. This was however Taskin's first one-day match since 2017.

Squads





Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Liton Das, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim , Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed.

West Indies: Sunil Ambris, Jason Mohammed (captain), Kyle Mayers, Nkrumah Bonner, Rovman Powell, Jahmar Hamilton, Raymon Reifer, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Kjorn Ottley, Keon Harding.



Bangabandhu ODI Series 2021



Third ODI

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium

Toss: West Indies won the toss and decided to bat first.

Bangladesh: 297/6 in 50 overs (Mahmudullah 64*, Mushfiqur 64, Tamim 64; Josesph 2/48, Reifer 2/61, Mayers 1/34)

West Indies: 177/10 in 44.2 overs (Powell 47, Bonner 31, Reifer 27; Saifuddin 3/51, Miraz 2/18, Mustafizur 2/24)

Result: Bangladesh won by 120 runs.

Player of the Match: Mushfiqur Rahim.

Player of the Series: Shakib Al Hasan.







