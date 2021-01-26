Country should not look like police state: HC



Kushtia's Superintendent of Police SM Tanvir Arafath yesterday unconditionally apologized to the High Court for misbehaving with Senior Judicial Magistrate Md Mohsin Hasan during Bheramara municipality election on January 16 and also pledged that such misdemeanor will not be repeated in days to come.





Police Super SM Tanvir Arafath apologized to the HC through an affidavit. In the affidavit, he confessed the incident of misbehaviour with Senior Judicial Magistrate Mohsin Hasan and said sorry for the occurrence.





In the affidavit, SP Tanvir Arafath said that he is very much saddened for the "unintentional incident", will be more careful while carrying out his duties, and such type of mistake will never happen again.During hearing a suo moto contempt of court rule, the SP sought mercy from the HC and prayed to the court to absolve him from the rule issued against him.





SP Tanvir Arafath also appeared before the HC bench of Justice Mamnoon Rahman and Justice Khizir Hayat yesterday abiding by its January 20 summons order. The High Court judges said that the law and order forces should work in such a way so that the country does not look like a police state.





Senior lawyer Md Munsurul Hoque Chowdhury appeared for SP Arafath and prayed to the HC bench to accept the unconditional apology of his client and pardon him.The HC bench adjourned hearing of the rule and fixed February 17 for passing order on the issue.The court exempted Tanvir Arafath from personal appearance before it for the time being and said it will observe the activities of SP Tanvir Arafath till further order.





The HC also ordered the SP to provide security to local Jubo Unnayan officer Shahjahan Ali who witnessed the incident.Shahjahan Ali, who was the presiding officer at Bheramara Pilot Model High School in Kushtia, on 21 January told another HC bench led by Justice M Enayetur Rahim that he and his family members were worried about their s





