Singaporean actor convicted of assaulting BD worker



Retired television actor and director Ng Aik Leong, better known by his Chinese name Huang Yiliang, has been convicted of assaulting a Bangladeshi worker in 2018, The Straits Times reports.The Singaporean, now 59, used a metal scraper to hit 'Jahidul' twice in the abdomen and once on the head at the Singapore Islamic Hub (SIH) in Braddell Road on Dec 11 that year.





As a result, the victim suffered injuries to his scalp and torso, according to the report.A search on the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority's website reveals that Ng is a director of two companies: Hyl Enterprise that deals with plumbing works and movie production company Red Group Studio.





On Jan 22, District Judge John Ng found the former actor guilty of one count of assault following a trial.Ng also has an unrelated charge of disturbing the public peace and is accused of fighting with another man, Mogana Raj Saravanan, on Jun 9, 2019. This case will be dealt with at a later date, The Straits Times said.





Jahidul, 34, was testified during the trial last year that Ng had frequently yelled at and threatened him, even challenging him to fights.Jahidul added that he was performing some cleaning work at the SIH under Ng's supervision, when Ng grew incensed after finding out that the worker had used a rope shorter than what he wanted.





He told the court that Ng threw a plastic pail and wooden plank at him. The pail struck his back and he climbed down from a ladder he was on as he was frightened.Ng then assaulted him with the metal scraper. The court heard that when Jahidul walked away to call the police, Ng told him to return to their work space so he could beat him up.





A police officer who was later deployed to the scene also testified in court during the trial last year.Sergeant Wesley Teo told Judge Ng that Jahidul had seemed "distressed" and "teary-eyed". The policeman also said that the Bangladeshi appeared to be deeply afraid of Ng.





Adjunct Associate Professor Kenneth Heng Wei Jian, a senior consultant at the emergency department of Tan Tock Seng Hospital, later attended to Jahidul.Dr Heng had earlier testified that when he asked how much pain Jahidul was experiencing, he replied by rating the pain he felt as a "4 out of 10".





The court heard that after a physical examination, Jahidul was diagnosed with a minor head injury. Dr Heng then prescribed Jahidul with painkillers and sent him home with a two-day medical certificate.Ng, who was not represented by a lawyer, had, however, said during the trial that Jahidul had given the former actor the right to hit him.Claiming that Jahidul had treated him "as his father", Ng added: "This is what he told me, 'I allow you to hammer me because I do things so slowly.'"





Ng had also stated during the trial that he thought Jahidul was "acting" and was exaggerating his injuries to make them out to be "100 times worse than they actually were".Ng will be sentenced on Feb 26.He was an actor for more than 20 years and was named Best Supporting Actor at the annual Star Awards three times - in 2002, 2003 and 2006.





