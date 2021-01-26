2 BD dignitaries get India's Padmasree award



India has conferred Padmasree awards to two Bangladeshi nationals who are cultural icon Sanzida Khatun and freedom fighter Lieutenant Colonel (Retd) Kazi Sajjad Ali Jahir Bir Pratik. Relevant sources conveyed this information on Monday.





Sanzida Khatun is a singer, author, researcher, cultural organizer and teacher. She is President of Chhayanaut and its founding member. Moreover, she is a founding member of National Tagore Songs Unity Council. She is President of Nalanda too which is an educational institution for children.





On the other hand, Sajjad Ali Jahir joined Pakistan Army at the end of 1969. He was a trainee cadet during 1971. He escaped from Pakistan in August 1971 and participated in the Liberation War of Bangladesh. India has accorded Padmavushan, Padmabivushan and Padmasree awards every year marking the Republic Day since 1954. These awards are recognition of the talent and contribution of people who show excellent performance in their respective fields.





