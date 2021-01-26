'Govt will not interfere in CCC polls'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said the government will not interfere in the election of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC). He was speaking at a virtual press briefing on contemporary affairs from his official residence in the city on Monday.





Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "The people of Chattogram will vote for whomever they want, and the government will fully cooperate with the Election Commission in holding a free and fair election." Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government is working sincerely to build a poverty- and hunger-free Bangladesh, he said.







The family of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is a unique example of honesty in the country's politics and everyone should take lessons of honesty and dignity from this family, he added."For the development of the country, the relentless efforts to build a prosperous Bangladesh must continue under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," the AL general secretary said.





Leave Your Comments