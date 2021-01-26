Ekushey Book Fair to open on Mar 18



After a long delay due to coronavirus pandemic, the Bangla Academy is going to inaugurate the Ekushey Book Fair on March 18. Bangla Academy Director General Habibullah Sirajee said, "We have decided to start the book fair from March 18 in line with discussions with publishers." "However, we are yet to decide if the fair will run for a month and when the fair will open that day."





Although the Ekushey Book Fair typically opens on the first day of February every year, Bangla Academy appealed to the Ministry of Cultural Affair in December to suspend the event this year in light of the coronavirus crisis. State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid said on Jan 18 that the book fair would be held in person, even if it was delayed.







He added that a proposal would be sent to the prime minister to start the book fair on Feb 20, or Mar 7 or Mar 17.After receiving the green light from the Prime Minister's Office, the organizers of the book fair, Bangla Academy and Academic and Creative Publishers Association of Bangladesh have now decided to open the fair on Mar 18.





