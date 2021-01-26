How many days needed to be safe from infection after taking jab?

Samples of corona infection are being taken at a hospital in Israel. -Getty



Israel is one of the leading countries in terms of Covid 19 vaccination. Israel has meanwhile vaccinated one third of its population. Scientists of the whole world are now waiting to see the results of coronavirus vaccination in Israel to judge the efficacy of the vaccines. However, thousands of people have tested positive for Covid 19 even after taking vaccines.





Professor Nachman Ash, coordinator of Covid 19 vaccination program of Israel has commented that only one dose of Pfizer vaccine is not as effective as it was anticipated. He said, "The number of people getting sick with Covid 19 is not yet going down." Nevertheless, Health Ministry of Israel has stated that Professor Nachman Ash's remark is not absolutely foolproof.





Human body takes some time to build up antibody after Covid 19 vaccines are applied. Dr. Danny Altman, Immunologist of Imperial College, London said that the vaccine takes at least two weeks to become effective. Clalit, the largest health service organization of Israel has examined the medical records of four lakh people. Two lakh people of them have taken Covid 19 vaccines while another two lakh people have not yet taken the vaccines. All of them are 60 years old.





During the first two weeks it was seen that the proportion of people who took vaccines and who did not take vaccines was similar. But after that period the rate of coronavirus infections dropped by 33% among the people who took Covid 19 vaccines. It shows that it takes two weeks to differentiate people who took vaccines from the ones who did not undergo vaccination.Pfizer hopes that two doses of their vaccine will accord 95% protection against coronavirus. If the germ of Covid 19 enters a person's body who has taken vaccine, it will not show any symptoms. This has turned out to be a cause of concern among health experts.





Britain's Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Dr. Jonathan Van Tam has asserted that it is still unknown whether vaccines can stop the spread of coronavirus or not. According to him, at least three weeks time is required to enable coronavirus vaccines to become efficacious to cure people from Covid 19.









---BBC







