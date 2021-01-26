1.5 cr people to get Covid vaccines by June



People in Bangladesh see the ray of hope amid coronavirus pandemic as around 1.5 crore expect to get vaccines by June this year.Meanwhile, the first consignment of 50 lakh coronavirus vaccines arrived in the country on Monday under the agreement with the Seram Institute of India.







A special trip of Air India flight arrived at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 10:56 am in which each carton contains 12,000 doses of vaccines in 1,200 vials. The high-ups of the government including Managing Director (MD) of Beximco were present there at that time.The ticker consignments have preserved at Beximco Warehouse in Tongi, while second phase of the 50 lakh more vaccines may reach to the country within a month as per the deal.





Meanwhile, the five hospitals in Dhaka, where vaccination activities will start on Wednesday, have already completed preparations. Beximco Managing Director Nazmul Hasan Papon said that, after receiving the first consignment of vaccines at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, those have directly taken to Beximco's own warehouse in Tongi through a freezer van from the Airport.







The 50 lakh doses of the vaccines are the first consignment of 3 crore doses purchased by the Bangladesh government. The vaccines will reach to all districts by four to five days after completion of all process. Nazmul further said, "The sample of each batch of vaccines would be sent to 64 districts within four to five days after testing in the laboratory of the Drug Administration. If there is any problem like error, damage or shortage, Beximco Pharma will bear its responsibility.





If everything is fine after testing, laboratory authorities will provide clearance and then the vaccines will be delivered to different destinations as per the government directive.Earlier on January 20, some 20 lakh vaccines donated by the Indian government arrived in the country. Under the terms of the agreement with Seram Institute, Beximco Pharma will bring 3 crore Corona vaccine doses in phases.





The vaccines were purchased through a tripartite agreement between the government, Serum Institute and Beximco Pharmaceuticals. The vaccine, invented by Oxford-AstraZeneca, is being produced by Serum under the name Covishield. Beximco is providing the vaccine to the country's people.





Health Minister Zahid Malek said, "The Indian government has already sent 20 lakh doses of vaccines to Bangladesh as a gift. These vaccines are stored in the district EPI store in Tejgaon. With the new, there is a total of 70 lakh of vaccines in the country. As per the agreement, country's 1.5 crore people will get vaccines by June next."To mention, the vaccine rollout will start on January 27 in the country with vaccination of a nurse at Kurmitola General Hospital on that day.





The next day, January 28, about 500 people will be vaccinated in five hospitals in Dhaka. The first vaccine takers will be kept under observation for a week. After that, vaccination will start on February 8 across the country.The first phase of vaccination will be conducted at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Kurmitola General Hospital, Mugda General Hospital, Kuwait Maitri Hospital and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University in Dhaka.





Prof Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, DG of DGHS said, "We now see a glimmer of hope as around 70 lakh of coronavirus vaccines have already reached at our hands. People in the country will get the jabs by rotation and none will be deprived of it. We are strongly handling the matter and trying to control the second wave of corona pandemic. Hopefully, we are success in this fight." "Brushing aside all fear, people should take vaccines keeping. There is no possibility of bad reaction as the vaccines are verified," he added.









Leave Your Comments