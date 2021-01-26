Hasina calls for timely action



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said global adaptation over climate change is still far from the pace of devastation just for lack of funds and political will."Bangladesh is often referred to as the ground zero for the adverse impacts of climate change. Adapting to the damage already done is as important as the process of reducing future losses and damages.





But global adaptation actions are far from keeping pace with the scale of devastation due to the lack of finance and political will," she said. The PM said this while addressing the two-day Climate Adaptation Summit 2021 through a video message. Netherlands' Prime Minister Mark Rutte presided over the event.





Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh has emerged as a global leader on locally-led adaptation measures and it developed the Bangladesh Delta Plan-2100 with support from the Netherlands. She said the draft National Adaptation Plan will be the main policy document for UNFCCC process assisted by the Forest Investment Plan. "We've taken up 789 projects for 443 million dollars from our own Climate Change Trust Fund based on locally-led measures," the prime minister said.





As the President of Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) and host to the South Asian office of Global Centre on Adaptation, Bangladesh is promoting locally led adaptation that can bring forth tangible solution for the vulnerable communities in different countries of the world, she said.





The recent experiences of Covid-19 pandemic have demonstrated the importance of being united and taking timely action, she added.To celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, PM Hasina said the government has planted 11.5 million saplings and launched a program called "Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan".





The online international Climate Adaptation Summit (CAS) 2021 on January 25 and 26, hosted by the Netherlands, convenes global leaders and local stakeholders.It will see the launch of a comprehensive Adaptation Action Agenda that sets out clear commitments to deliver concrete new endeavors and partnerships to make the world more resilient to the effects of climate change.









