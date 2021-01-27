Diner Sheshe





"My father abandoned me and Maa before I was born. Maa's family wanted her to remarry so they advised her to abort me-but it was too late for an abortion. 7 months later, I was born-a premature kid, fighting for every breath. But my fight had just begun. I've grown up with taunts from relatives who wanted me dead.







Whenever Maa was working, they'd verbally abuse me by saying things like I carried bad blood, they'd even hit me. And when I was 10, they poisoned my food-that left me paralyzed. Maa tried consulting the best of doctors but in vain. Finally, she heard about reiki and took me to an ashram. There, after 9 months I leant how to walk again. That day, I decided I wouldn't waste my time trying to please society.







I worked towards getting a doctorate and got a lot of high paid salary offers, but after seeing years of atrocities against women, I decided to work for the welfare of women. Once, at an NGO, when I met a 9-year-old rape victim, I was reminded of my own younger days of abuse…I knew then that counselling her wouldn't be enough; I got involved in her court proceedings.







On going to court regularly, I realized how deep rooted these issues were. If I wanted to really help, I'd have to start by nipping the problem in the bud. I was 24 when Saarthi Trust was born with the aim of completely eradicating child marriages. Because the only legacy I want to pass down is that a happy, safe childhood is a basic right that we must protect.







We prevented dozens of child marriages, but we needed a more concrete solution. So, after a year of extensive research, I got the first ever child marriage annulled! The girl, a balika vadhu, came up to me and cried saying, 'Thank you, aapne mujhe meri aazadi wapis dedi.' Since then, we hold 'freedom drives' across India and have made 20,000 people pledge to raise their voice against child marriage. We've successfully prevented over 1400 child marriages and restored the childhood of 41 balika vadhu's.





Humans of Bombay, Fb





