Worldwide waffling





Kia Motors India's car sales have crossed the 2 lakh units mark, and the company is the fastest car manufacturer to reach the milestone in the country. The South Korean manufacturer sold the said number of cars in just 17 months. It is the second time Kia has achieved such a feat. Back in July 2020, the company became the fastest car manufacturer to sell one lakh units in India in just 11 months. This means Kia Motors India sold its next one lakh cars in India in just 6 months. Currently, the company offers three models in India - the Seltos, Carnival and Sonet.









A recall campaign to oust California Gov. Gavin Newsom is nearing its required threshold to qualify for a statewide ballot. Over the weekend, recall organizers said they have collected 1.2 million of the 1.5 million signatures needed by March 17 to qualify for a ballot. Per state law, petition sponsors must gather the signatures of 12% of the voter turnout in California's previous statewide election, which is about 1,495,709 names.





Rescue California, one of two main groups organizing the campaign, said their goal is to collect 2 million signatures to account for the fact that many of the signatures will inevitably prove invalid. San Diego's KUSI reported Saturday that California's secretary of state has confirmed 84% of the signatures collected so far are valid.









Italian actor-director Asia Argento has accused The Fast and the Furious director Rob Cohen of sexual abuse. Argento, who is one of the most outspoken voices against sexual harassment in the entertainment industry and an early accuser of disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, made the allegations against Cohen in an interview with Italian newspaper Il Corriere della Sera. She claimed that Cohen abused her and made her drink GHB, an anesthetic associated with date rape. "At the time, I really didn't know what it was.









Mandy Nguyen couldn't see her son for the first eight-weeks of his life. She was fighting for her life after falling ill with Covid-19 at 32 weeks pregnant. On her 32nd birthday, Ms Nguyen's doctors and nurses gathered around her intensive care unit bed to sing her happy birthday. But she couldn't hear them. Her condition had deteriorated to the point she was on life support.







Doctors had told her family to prepare for the worst, because coronavirus had ravaged her lungs to the point she could no longer properly oxygenate her blood. Three weeks earlier, on 6 April 2020, Ms Nguyen had given birth to her son Wyatt by emergency Caesarean section at the Royal London Hospital.









Leave Your Comments