General Manager of Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) Md Altaf Hossain died on Monday 25 January. He was 58. He had been suffering from kidney and liver complications for a long time. Chairman of BUBO, Eng. Belayet Hossain has expressed deep grief and condolences to the bereaved family of late Engineer Altaf Hossain. He left behind his wife, a son and a daughter.





