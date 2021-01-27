Ferry resumes on Paturia-Daulatdia after 8-hour



The ferry movement on the Paturia-Daulatdia route resumed this morning after 8 hours suspension to avert any untoward incident due to dense fog. BIWTC Paturia ghat sources said the ferry service on the route was suspended from 12 on Monday midnight due to poor visibility as the dense fog blanketed the river route. Md. Jillur Rahman, deputy general manager (DGM), BIWTC, Pauria Ghat said the ferry movement started at about 8 am today when the dense fog started to disappear, reports BSS.





Leave Your Comments