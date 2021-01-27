4th round of BPL begins Wednesday



After a two-day recess, the 4th round matches of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football begins on Wednesday with three matches billed for the day at two separate venues in the capital and it's adjoining area.





On the day, Uttar Baridhara Club will take on Brothers Union Club at Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi at 3 pm, Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club face Arambagh Krira Sangha at Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS) at 3.30 pm and Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society take on holders Bashundhara Kings at BNS at 6 pm.After the third round matches, Uttar Baridhara Club yet to secure any points from two matches while Brothers Union Club also failed to open their account playing three matches.





On the other hand, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club secured six points from two matches while Arambagh Krira Sangha failed to secure any point playing three outings.Old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society secured one point from three matches while league leaders Bashundhara Kings dominates the league table maintaining their all-win run with nine points from the same number of matches.





Earlier, Uttar Baridhara Club lost their league opening match to Bashundhara Kings by 0-2 margin, suffered a solitary goal defeat to Bangladesh Police Football Club in their second match while Brothers Union Club suffered a 1-2 defeat to Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra in their league opening match, went down 0-2 to Dhaka Abahani Limited in their second match and lost 0-1 to Bashundhara Kings in their third match of the league.





Sheikh Jamal beat Chittagong Abahani Limited 2-1 goals in their league opening match, defeated Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra also by the same margin in their second league match while Arambagh Krira Sangha lost to 0-3 goals to Mohammedan in their league opening match, suffered a 0-1 goal defeat to Chittagong Abahani Limited in their second match and conceded a 0-1 goal defeat to Muktijoddha Sangsad KC in their third match.





Old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society played 1-1 draw with Saif Sporting Club in their league opening match, lost to Sheikh Russel KC and Dhaka Abahani Limited by the identical margin of 0-1 goal in their second and third league matches respectively.Bashundhara Kings made a winning start in the tournament beating by 2-0 goals to Uttar Baridhara Club, beat Bangladesh Police Football Club by 2-1 goals in their second match and edged past Brothers Union Club by 1-0 goals in their third match.





