12 banks not interested in agri loans



33 banks are lagging behind in providing agricultural loans. Some banks have achieved their targets fully in terms of paying loans to farmers though 33 banks' performance in this regard is less than 50%. 12 banks are showing very little interest in paying agricultural loans.





Their performance to this end is below 20%. Shimanto Bank and Modhumoti Bank have disbursed only 1% agricultural loans. Two banks have paid no agricultural loans at all during last six months which are Woori Bank and Community Bank Bangladesh.





Banks which have paid less than 20% agricultural loans are Rupali Bank, Woori Bank, AB Bank, Community Bank Bangladesh, Global Islami Bank, IFIC Bank, Modhumoti Bank, Shimanto Bank, Standard Bank, The City Bank, Union Bank and United Commercial Bank.





Bangladesh Bank's updated information shows that there is a target of distributing 26 thousand 292 crore taka agricultural loans in the ongoing fiscal year. Banks have paid agricultural loans of 12 thousand 78 crore taka till December 2020. It is 45.94% of the annual loan

disbursement target.

