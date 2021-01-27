China is building border walls with Vietnam, Myanmar

A still from a YouTube video depicting a wall in Wanding, China's border town with Myanmar, which has sparked concerns from Myanmar Government officials. -ABC



Border closures have become a key feature of the COVID-19 era, but China's decision to reinforce border walls with its South-East Asian neighbours has stirred up fresh controversy. Then-US president Donald Trump gained world-wide attention when he announced his plan in 2015 to build a 1,609-kilometre long "beautiful border wall" in an effort to keep Mexican migrants out of the US, reports ABC.





But on the other side of the Pacific, China is working on its own lesser-known projects along the borders of Vietnam and Myanmar. "It looks like a national program," South-East Asia expert and emeritus professor Carl Thayer of UNSW Canberra told the ABC.







The project in Vietnam, according to Chinese state media Xinhua, involves a 4.5-metre-high iron fence, topped with barbed wire, along the Beilun River.Built between 2012 and 2017, the $29 million project reportedly stretches 12 kilometres, and is there to curb the smuggling of goods, drugs and people.It continues to be extended as additional phases are rolled out.





According to Professor Thayer, although smuggling might not be the main reason behind China's recent border reinforcement measures, illegal cross-border activity has been a major headache for both China and Vietnam since 1979, when the war between the two countries ceased.





The persistent criminal network of smugglers on both sides, with the help of local officials and security forces, led to a series of issues, including the illicit trafficking of Vietnamese women to China, Professor Thayer said.The ABC reported in 2018 that at least 100 girls were repatriated to Lao Cai province of Vietnam from China every year, but many more were stolen, sold and never returned.





China's more recent explanation for the wall construction described the urgent need to stop illegal border-crossers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Global Times.Vietnam has reported just 1,500 cases of COVID-19 and 35 deaths, compared to 98,000 cases and 4,798 deaths in China.





But Myanmar has reported more than 130,000 cases of COVID-19 and almost 3,000 deaths, and an outbreak in migrant workers from Myanmar last month has led to a second wave of the virus in neighbouring Thailand.In video clips posted by a Chinese YouTuber A'Mu, part of the border wall in Wanding, China's border town with Myanmar, was seen being upgraded, including security cameras installed every couple of metres.





Meanwhile, a 659-kilometre-long fence has reportedly been completed along China's 2,000-kilometre border with Myanmar in December, in between China's Yunnan province and Myanmar's northern Shan State, according to Radio Free Asia and Myanmar's The Irrawaddy.While jingoistic tabloid Global Times has cited China's need to stop the spread of COVID-19 and to prevent smuggling, in some cases the walls are designed not just to keep the virus out, but to keep people in.







