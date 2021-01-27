India's vaccine donation hailed in Dhaka

Bangladesh National Democratic League organized a discussion in the capital on Tuesday. -AA



Speakers at a discussion meeting yesterday hailed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he has reiterated his expression of admiration, gratitude and the sign of further improving bilateral friendship with Bangladesh by sending 20 lakh Covid-19 vaccines free of cost.Speaking as chief guest at the meeting former Ambassador Professor Dr. Nim Chandra Bhaumik said India is used to standing by the side of Bangladesh whenever it faces adversities and challenges.







India is always responsive to our country and gradually India attains the proof of a tested friend to us. India has recently sent 2 million doses of vaccine without cost to Bangladesh when the people of Bangladesh expected the availability of Covid-19 vaccine in order to remove the fear of further infection.







Lion Gani Mian as the keynote speaker said India is a humanitarian country. It gave us all out cooperation in our independence war in 1971. Still India is ready to give every cooperation when Bangladesh faces any difficulty. Indian Prime Minister conveyed the message with 2 million doses of vaccine to cornavirus affected Bangladesh.



Bangladesh National Demcratic League President M A Jalil presiding over the meeting and said the largest democratic country India agitated the world by sending 2 million doses of vaccine free of cost to Bangladesh. He expresses his deep gratitude and thanks to India as the country has showed humanity and deep friendship for the people of Bangladesh. Bangladesh National Democratic League organized the discussion meeting at the auditorium of Bangladesh Child Welfare Council at 4pm.



The discussion meeting was addressed, among others, by poet Nahid Roksan, NAP Bhashani chairman M A Bhashani, Kazi Faruk, Khandaker Tareque Raihan, Lokman Hossain Chowdhury, Mizanur Rahman Minnu, Anisur Rahman, Idris Mallick, A S M Mostafa Kamal, Eliza Rahman, Engineer Redwan Shikder, Mahiuddin Ahmed, Samir Ranjan Das, Ranjan Roy and Kamal Hossain.





