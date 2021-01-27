Dr. Moin Khan's niece joins Joe Biden's admin

Dr. Moin Khan and his niece Farah Ahmad



Bangladeshi-born Farah Ahmad has been appointed for a high post in the newly elected American President Joe Biden's administration. She has been appointed for the post of Chief of Staff at the office of the Under Secretary of rural development unit of the United States government. This information was conveyed by means of a press release issued on Thursday by the agricultural department of the United States.





Political sources have informed that Farah Ahmad is niece to Dr. Moin Khan who is a former minister and a member of the standing committee of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Farah Ahmad earlier on worked as a senior program coordinator and a senior adviser in different government offices of the United States.





Farah Ahmad completed honors from Cornell University, USA and accomplished masters from Princeton University, USA. She held the post of Senior Policy Analyst at the US Department of Agriculture. Farah Ahmad's father Dr. Matlub Ahmed and mother Dr. Ferdous Ahmed are teaching at an American university.

