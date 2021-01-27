Chattogram city polls today

EVM machines and other necessary polling materials are being sent to different centers from M A Aziz Stadium. The photo was taken on Tuesday. -AA



The Election Commission has completed all-out preparations to hold the Chattogram City Corporation polls in a free and fair manner today.Most polls-related materials including EVM machines, packaging and other accessories have already been reached polling centre, said returning officer Hasanuzzaman. "





We have taken all-out preparations to hold the polls peacefully in a free and fair manner," he added. The EC has completed training programs for 16,163 election officials. A total of 236 candidates- seven mayoral candidates and 229 councilors are contesting in the polls of 41 words for one mayor, 41 general councilors and 14 reserved councilor posts.







A total of 19,38,706 voters, including 9,46,673 females, are expected to exercise their voting rights today. As many as 735 presiding officers, 4,886 assistants presiding officers and 9,772 polling officers will discharge their duties in the polls. Meanwhile, the law enforcement agencies have identified 439 polling centers as important and 308 as general one.A total of 14370 members of law enforcement agencies including 25 platoon BGB, 41 RAB teams, 140 teams striking force and 410 mobile teams will also be deployed in the election.





In addition, 69 executive magistrates and 20 judicial magistrates will discharge their duties to maintain law and order till the end of polling and counting. The Election Commission has already taken control over the MA Aziz Stadium area since Saturday for all kinds of election purposes to announcement the final poll's result from here, returning officer Hasanuzzaman said.He went on to add, ''Overall atmosphere in the field is excellent and satisfactory till to date as there is no major allegation reported against flouting of the election rules and regulations.''





