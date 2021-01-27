'India will provide vaccines to BD as fast as possible'



Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami has said that India is committed to provide Covid 19 vaccines to Bangladesh at the fastest possible time. Vikram Doraiswami made this remark on Tuesday while addressing a program in Indian High Commission, Dhaka marking the 72nd Republic Day of India.







Vikram Doraiswami said that Bangladesh and India would work together in dealing with coronavirus. He further said that India would also give vaccines to other neighbouring countries as soon as possible.India intends to upgrade coronavirus immunity in all the neighbouring countries, Vikram Doraiswami added.





Vikram Doraiswami told journalists that it is taking time to restart tourist visa activities due to health concerns amid the outbreak of Covid 119 pandemic. He expressed hope that it would resume soon.Earlier on Vikram Doraiswami hoisted the Indian flag on the premises of the Indian High Commission to celebrate the Republic Day on Tuesday. The speech of the Indian President was read out to the audiences.











