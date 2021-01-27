BD participates in Indian Republic Day parade

A Bangladesh Armed Forces contingent, for the first time in history, led India's 72nd Republic Day Parade on Tuesday. -ISPR



Bangladesh is about to celebrate its 50th Independence Day. India played a highly cooperative role in liberating Bangladesh during 1971. Paying honour to this remembrance, Bangladesh participated in this year's Indian Republic Day parade.For the first time, a marching contingent and band of Bangladesh tri-services participated in the Republic Day Parade to commemorate 50 years of its historic liberation.





The 122-member contingent of the Bangladesh Armed Forces comprising soldiers of the Bangladesh Army, sailors of the Bangladesh Navy, and air warriors of the Bangladesh Air Force was led by the contingent Commander Lieutenant Colonel Abu Mohammed Shahnoor Shawon and his deputies, Lieutenant Farhan Ishraq and Flight Lieutenant Sibat Rahman.All the three services of the Bangladesh Armed Forces had played a key role in securing independence for the country in the Liberation War of 1971.





Bangladesh Navy had successfully conducted Operation Jackpot during the war, destroying 26 enemy ships in sea ports and river ports. The Air Force conducted 50 successful air strikes on the enemy targets during the war as part of "Kilo Flight" from the base in Dimapur, India.The contingent marched to the song of "Shono Ekti Mujibur-er theke lokkho Mujibur", meaning "Listen, the voice of Mujibur which has been multiplied by hundred thousands of his followers", played by the marching band led by Lieutenant Colonel Banazir Ahmed.





Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was the central figure behind the Bangladesh liberation movement and the Liberation War in 1971. Unfortunately, Bangabandhu was assassinated on 15 August 1975.India was the first country to recognize Bangladesh as a separate and independent state and established diplomatic relations with the country immediately after its independence on 16 December 1971.









