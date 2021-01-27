BARC blames govt for price hike



Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) has held the government responsible for failing to control the evil syndicates who raise prices of daily essential things unscrupulously like rice, onions, potatoes etcetera.





BARC stated through a research at a program in its office in the capital on Tuesday that there are inconsistencies of information which lead to price hike. The research paper was presented by Professor Jahangir Alam, former Director General of Livestock Research Institute. The speakers at the event put forward their opinions and suggestions to reduce the prices of daily necessaries.





According to the discussants, owners of mills and dealers hold high influence on the market and thus they raise the price of rice. The expenditure of rice production and processing has increased too which is another reason behind price hike. Moreover, natural disasters curtail the growth of rice in many cases.



Some businessmen and farmers hoard potatoes and keep potatoes inside cold storages for a long time expecting to sell the product for a higher price afterwards which is how the price of potatoes rises. A great deal of potatoes are also exported to some neighbouring countries. There is also lack of data about the real market scenario. Potato production sometimes goes down due to the elongation of rainy season.



Onion price mounts because of high dependence on Indian onions, according to experts who spoke at the program of BARC organized on Tuesday.



The analysts on the occasion asserted that the authorities concerned should work without fears or favours to curb the negative activities of syndicators so that the prices of rice, onions, potatoes and vegetables do not shoot through the roof.





Leave Your Comments